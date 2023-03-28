Retirement Solution Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Retirement Solution Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 0.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.76. 144,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,894. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $209.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,147 shares of company stock valued at $52,161,929. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

