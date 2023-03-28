Retirement Solution Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPYG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 96,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,345. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

