Reviewing Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) & Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple 8.53% 5.78% 4.06% Comstock Holding Companies 12.45% 30.29% 16.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Comstock Holding Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $20.96 million 10.73 $1.79 million $0.09 128.00 Comstock Holding Companies $37.78 million 1.22 $13.61 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Maui Land & Pineapple and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 64.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Lahaina, HI.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc. engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development. The Real Estate Services segment provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, brokerage services, and environmental and design-based services. Its environmental services group provides consulting and engineering services, environmental studies, remediation services and provides site specific solutions for any project that may have an environmental impact, from environmental due diligence to site-specific assessments and remediation. The company was founded by Christopher Clemente in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

