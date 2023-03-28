Reviewing Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) & JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A JetBlue Airways 2 10 2 0 2.00

JetBlue Airways has a consensus target price of $10.46, suggesting a potential upside of 53.35%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% JetBlue Airways -3.95% -7.60% -2.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JetBlue Airways has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.36 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.28 JetBlue Airways $9.16 billion 0.24 -$362.00 million ($1.12) -6.09

JetBlue Airways has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines. JetBlue Airways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JetBlue Airways beats Spirit Airlines on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom. The company was founded by David Gary Neeleman in August 1998 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

