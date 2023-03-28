Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Rigetti Computing Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $9.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.33.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
