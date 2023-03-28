Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Rigetti Computing Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of RGTI stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.33.
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
