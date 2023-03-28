Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

About Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the period. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.