RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNGGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $487,445. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNG opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $128.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

