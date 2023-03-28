Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Rithm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Further Reading

