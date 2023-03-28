Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 593.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 217,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 186,469 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.27. 797,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $109.79.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.