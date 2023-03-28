Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 32,698 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,698 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IEFA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. 7,594,943 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

