Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361,565 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,803,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,131,000 after buying an additional 113,923 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.95. 7,594,943 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

