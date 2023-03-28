Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 10,525 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

HYD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 416,658 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

