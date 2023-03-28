Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,339,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 205,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,708. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

