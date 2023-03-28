Riversedge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,769,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 48,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS HYD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,658 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.