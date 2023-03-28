Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.70

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 1891731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.75.

Roche Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Roche Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.8068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Roche by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Roche by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Roche by 8.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Roche by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

