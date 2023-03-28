Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Update

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 541,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.2 days.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RSGUF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. 1,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar and maple products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.