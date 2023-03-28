Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €28.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) target price on Evotec in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Evotec in a report on Tuesday.

Evotec Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ETR:EVT traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €17.77 ($19.11). 382,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €14.80 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €29.71 ($31.95). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

