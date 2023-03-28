Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

