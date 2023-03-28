Royal Bank of Canada Raises Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $14.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

