Royal Bank of Canada Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $34.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.28.

BAC opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 48,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

