Royal Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $61.81. The company had a trading volume of 458,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,556. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

