Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 150,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

