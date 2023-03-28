Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of K traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 224,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.23 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

