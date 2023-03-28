Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $555.15. 115,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,411. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $563.73 and a 200 day moving average of $545.24. The company has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

