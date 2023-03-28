Royal Fund Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.73. 162,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,509. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

