Royal Fund Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,264. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

