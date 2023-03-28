Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,825 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 143,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.98. 167,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,926. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

