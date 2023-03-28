Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,786 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

