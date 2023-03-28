Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFFGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03.

In other Rural Funds Group news, insider David Bryant acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.19 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$503,930.00 ($335,953.33). Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

