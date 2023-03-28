Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SGA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Saga Communications Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Saga Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Saga Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.