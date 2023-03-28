Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,797 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 67,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,045,000.

IUSG stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

