Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.