Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys 5,041 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

