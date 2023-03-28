Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.45.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

