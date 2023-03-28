Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in March

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAPMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Saipem from €1.75 ($1.88) to €1.95 ($2.10) in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.07.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 1,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Saipem has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Featured Articles

