Saitama Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $81.36 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Saitama has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00030302 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00204938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,315.80 or 1.00081314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00170974 USD and is down -8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,686,454.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.