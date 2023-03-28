SALT One Day Volume Hits $17,983.92 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.77 million and $17,983.92 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00030057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018180 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00203119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,907.20 or 1.00060240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03487432 USD and is down -8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,713.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

