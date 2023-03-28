Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

Shares of SFRGY opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

