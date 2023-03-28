Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

SFRGY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.94. 1,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

