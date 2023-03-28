Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 360.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.98) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.83) to GBX 2,750 ($33.79) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Shares of DEO traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.12. 69,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.62.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

