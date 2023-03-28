Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 1.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $208.32. The company had a trading volume of 175,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

