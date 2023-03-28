Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 52 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $553.60. 131,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,667. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $563.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

