Sather Financial Group Inc Buys New Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Celanese by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after buying an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 96.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 347,009 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

