Sather Financial Group Inc Buys New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. 666,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,039. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

