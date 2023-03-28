Sather Financial Group Inc Buys New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.54. 1,268,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,206,830. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.25. The company has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a PE ratio of 910.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total value of $136,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,796,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.20, for a total value of $136,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,796,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,719. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

