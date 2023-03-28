Sather Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 155,600 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.

Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. 1,211,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,433,815. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.



