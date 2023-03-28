Sather Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 30,000 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 1,421,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655,488. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

