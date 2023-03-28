Sather Financial Group Inc Has $29.33 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,583 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 2.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $29,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.5 %

NXPI stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.52. 200,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,642. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.86.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.