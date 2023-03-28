Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $227,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after buying an additional 744,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Unilever by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 724,641 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.78. 569,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,112. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $52.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

