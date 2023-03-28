Sather Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 2.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $117.47. 1,049,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,668. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average of $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.